Inside Her Jaw-Dropping Style Evolution

[ Source: ENews ]

Kylie Jenner is keeping up with the latest fashion trend: latex.

The Kardashians star teased her new Khy x Poster Girl collection of latex dresses, modelling a low-cut red gown on Instagram March 17. Kylie—who shares kids Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott—declared, “I would wear this outfit to pick up my kids from school.”

The look divided the internet. Some users supported the everyday use with one joking, “I’ve been picking up my kids in the wrong outfits this whole time.”

Others didn’t agree with the risqué look for school, with a user pleading, “Pls don’t wear that to ur kids’ school pls for the love of God don’t.”

However, one thing that cannot be divided is Kylie’s confidence. “My favorite thing about this collection is probably the way it makes me feel,” she shared. “I feel very snatched in this outfit.”

Kylie’s style has evolved over the years since her family first started appearing on their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. As she’s grown up, her personal style has, too, leaning into a more sophisticated and luxury pieces, not afraid to push boundaries.

