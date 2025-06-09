Hrithik Roshan invests Rs 28 crores in Pecan realty’s premium yura offices

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Hrithik Roshan has invested Rs 28 crore in a premium commercial property at Yura, a Grade A neighbourhood office complex in Juhu, developed by Pecan and Transcon.

Roshan has purchased approximately 7,000 sq ft across 2 Floors located in Wing C of the project under HRX Digitech LLP and Filmkunj (Bombay) LLP.

The structure, comprising four storeys in this wing is planned a premium building “one floor per family” concept.

Yura has quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after commercial hubs in Juhu, particularly appealing to residents who prefer modern workspaces closer to home.

Industry sources note that the property is strategically situated roughly midway between the residences of Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, making it an ideal location for their office operations due to its convenient proximity.

Located near the bustling Juhu Circle, Yura is a premium mixed-use commercial development that offers bespoke workspaces designed to meet the needs of contemporary businesses.

In addition to office spaces, the project features carefully curated retail outlets, as well as designated areas for cafés and restaurants, creating a vibrant ecosystem for work and leisure.

The development also emphasizes seamless connectivity, with easy access to three metro corridors Line 1, Line 2A, and the upcoming Line 2B alongside the new coastal road sea-link and the western express highway, ensuring excellent transport links for tenants and visitors alike.

