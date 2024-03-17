Gupta and Vohra share their excitement of coming together for a new show

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Zee TV’s upcoming show Main Hoon Saath Tere is set to take its viewers through the tumultuous journey of a single mother, Janvi, underlining the numerous sacrifices a mother has to make while doubling up as a parent.

Based in Gwalior, Janvi lives with her son, Kian, who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a father’s presence more for his mother than himself. The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman and the two end up working under the same roof.

Ulka Gupta, best known for her role in Jhansi Ki Rani, will be seen playing the role of a 25-year-old single mother Janvi who will represent the epitome of strength and determination of mothers. She is a perfectionist, who handles all her responsibilities without any complaints. 0Her goal in life is to give Kian the best life despite financial troubles, social stigma, and lack of support from her family. Alongside her will be Imlie fame Karan Vohra essaying the role of a 27-year-old hardworking businessman Aryaman, who has yearned for his father’s love through his growing-up years.

Article continues after advertisement

With the serial all set to air on Zee soon, Ulka Gupta opened about returning to the channel and about her character as well as the show, saying, “Coming back to Zee TV is like homecoming for me. This is first time that I am playing the role of a mother that too, a single parent, and I am really excited about it. It is quite different from any character that I have till now and I am looking forward to exploring it. I want to dedicate my performance to all the mothers who are single handedly raising their child.”

Karan Vohra went on to add, “I am really excited to play the role of Aryaman. He is a caring, sensitive man who has realised that in order to win over the love of his life, he will need to earn her son’s approval and is trying to bond with the little kid. We recently shot for the promo, and it was a delight working with Ulka and little Nihan. Both are incredibly talented and dedicated. The three of us have bonded a great deal in a short span of time. I hope the audience showers their love on us.”