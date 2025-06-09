‘God of War’ Live-Action Series Casts Ryan Hurst as Kratos

[Source: Variety]

Ryan Hurst will play Kratos in the upcoming “God of War” live-action series at Amazon Prime Video.

The role brings Hurst back to the franchise, as previously voiced the Norse god Thor in the video game “God of War: Ragnarok.” Kratos, though is the titular god of war and the lead of the series and the game franchise.

The official description of the character states, “Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle.”

Article continues after advertisement

As previously reported, the series will pick up with the story of the two most recent “God of War” games, in which Kratos must raise his ten-year old son Atreus.

Per the logline, “Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Hurst’s TV credits include his acclaimed run as Opie in the hit FX biker drama “Sons of Anarchy” as well as his time as the villain Beta in AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

He has also been on shows like “The Abandons,” “Outsiders,” and “Bates Motel.”

In film, he is known for starring in features such as “Remember the Titans,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and “We Were Soldiers,” while he will also appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming take on “The Odyssey.”

He is repped by UTA and Piper Kaniecki Marks Management.

Amazon’s adaptation of “God of War” has had a long road to the screen already.

The show was originally greenlit at the streaming arm of the e-commerce giant back in 2022.

Original showrunner Rafe Judkins exited the show in October 2024, with Ronald D. Moore joining as the new showrunner not long after.

Moore is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “God of War” under his Tall Ship Productions banner.

Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes.

Maril Davis of Tall Ship also executive produces alongside Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon.

Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Tall Ship is under an overall deal at Sony TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.