Genie Francis reflects on friendship with Kin Shriner

Source: Entertainment Weekly

General Hospital legend Genie Francis is kissing and telling, and she only has positive things to say about former boyfriend and costar Kin Shriner.

In a preview clip from fellow GH star Maurice Benard’s State of Mind podcast (first reported by Swooon), Francis raves about Shriner. “Kin Shriner is just, I just love him, and I always will,” she says. “First boyfriend in my life. Important person in my life. Always remembers my birthday to this day. Always calls me on my birthday. You know, he was a great boyfriend. He took such good care of me.”

Francis has played Laura Spencer on the soap opera since 1977, and Shriner has played Scotty Baldwin on both General Hospital and spinoff Port Charles over that same time frame.

Francis adds that Shriner was a bright light for her during their early days on the show. “During that period of time where I was so lonely, basically,” she says. “The happy time that I had, the happiest time that I had on that show was when I was with him.”

Funnily enough, Francis’ husband, actor and director Jonathan Frakes, is sitting next to her for the interview. He gets in on the fun by playfully asking his wife if Shriner took her “out on the Vespa,” to which Francis replies, “No, he didn’t have a Vespa. He had a motorcycle. He took me out on that. That was fun. My parents weren’t happy.”

Shriner and Francis’ offscreen relationship was mirrored on the show, with Laura and Scotty famously getting married, only for her to break his heart by getting with Luke (Anthony Geary).

Bringing this show history up, Benard asks his guest, “So if you weren’t with Luke, you would have been with Scotty. Is that the way it works?” he asks. Francis confirms, “I was with Scotty. Yeah, first. And then Luke came and stole her away.”

Francis and Frakes first met in 1982, while filming the television miniseries Bare Essence. While working on a different miniseries a few years later, the two became friends, and then started dating in 1985. They got engaged a year later, tied the knot in 1988, and share two children.

