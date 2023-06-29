Entertainment

From caterers to cowboy outfitters: Writers' strike hits Hollywood economy

Reuters

June 29, 2023 5:55 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Before Hollywood writers walked off the job in early May, Pam Elyea’s prop house History for Hire filled an average of 53 requests per week for everything from period-appropriate cameras and luggage to camping gear and snow globes.

Weekly orders this year now average 26 as the strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) halted many film and TV productions, Elyea said. She estimates the revenue of the company, which she runs with her husband, has dropped 60% and it is falling $100,000 short of meeting monthly expenses.

“Even though there is a strike going on, it doesn’t stop my staff’s rent. It certainly doesn’t stop my rent. It doesn’t stop our utilities,” Elyea said, adding “things are just so much more expensive since the pandemic.”

Article continues after advertisement

Small businesses in Los Angeles and beyond are taking a hit from the strike. Florists, caterers, costume suppliers and others have seen orders dwindle as many are still recovering from disruptions caused by COVID-19.

It is unclear how long the work stoppage will last. No new talks are scheduled between major Hollywood studios and the writers, who are seeking higher pay and guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence.

The strike’s impact would be magnified if the SAG-AFTRA actors union also goes on strike when its contract expires on Friday.

One rough measure of the current toll is the number of permits issued for movie and TV filming in Los Angeles. That number has fallen 72% from a year ago, according to permitting organization FilmLA.

Typically, dozens of scripted television projects would be in production for the fall broadcast season. As of June 25, there were just two permits to film in the city.

Economists say it is too early to measure the full economic toll.

But the 100-day WGA strike in 2007-08 resulted in the loss of 37,700 jobs in California and cost the state $2.1 billion in lost output, according to Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist for the Milken Institute. It took months for the impact to become clear, as restaurants, logistics companies and cleaning services cut staff.

That work stoppage tipped the state into the Great Recession of 2007 through 2009, and California took longer than the rest of the United States to rebound, Klowden said.

“It took a year for schedules to recover, for workers to recover,” said Klowden.

This time, businesses may be more vulnerable.

“You’ve got people who have barely recovered from COVID,” said Ross Garner, managing director in NFP’s Entertainment Group, an insurance broker for rental houses and production and audio/visual companies. “They really don’t have the reserves that they had four years ago, pre-COVID, to help them survive this potentially extended period.”

Most of NFP’s entertainment clients have laid off at least 35% of their staffs. One that rents sound stages cut its workforce by half, laying off custodians, stage managers and others.

CUTTING BACK INVENTORY
Sassy Craft Services, which provides food and drink to sets, used to book about eight jobs per month with productions for companies including Netflix (NFLX.O) and HBO (WBD.O), said owner Danni Sapp.

That has dropped to about three, Sapp said. She helps fill the gap with smaller jobs such as providing coffee for a store opening.

Sapp is now considering diversifying her income sources by becoming a pilates instructor.

“It’s something I always wanted to do and now I have time for that, which is very different because normally I’m super busy,” she said.

Some assistance is available. California’s Work Sharing Program is designed to help companies avoid layoffs. An employer can reduce a worker’s hours to four days a week, for example, and ask the state to temporarily cover the fifth.

Nonprofits also are helping. The Motion Picture and Television Fund, which aids workers across the entertainment industry, said it had received nearly 1,000 strike-related assistance requests from May through the third week of June. That is three times the normal number.

The strike is rippling to states such as New Mexico that have become popular filming locations.

The vintage Western clothing shop Kowboyz is a tourist destination in Santa Fe, earning a mention in Vogue magazine for its “rodeo-ready” apparel.

Owners Cristina and John Iverson said movies and television shows account for 10 to 15% of its revenue. It provided wardrobe for the series “Outer Range” and the “Waco” miniseries, where the costume designer memorably purchased 150 pairs of cowboy boots to outfit the show’s FBI agents.

Actors and crew often shop in the store when they are not on set, providing more income.

“We are on the film industry’s list of resources,” said Cristina Iverson. “We’re on their radar.”

As productions in Santa Fe dried up during the strike, the owners tightened spending. John Iverson said the store has not been able to fully restock inventory since the pandemic disruptions. Iverson estimates Kowboyz’s selection of cowboy boots is down to about 1,500 pairs, or about half its typical stock.

“It’s been very hard for us to bring back what we used to have,” said Cristina Iverson, noting the difficulty of re-establishing a supply chain of pickers who rummage flea markets for used and vintage items. “Now, there’s the writers’ strike, and we’re losing the movies that have been so good to us.”

History for Hire also has curbed purchases, Elyea said, and had to turn down a striking writer who called with the hope of earning some cash by selling her 1990s electronics.

“You’re the reason I can’t buy from you,” Elyea said she told the writer. “She hadn’t made the correlation that her actions had a repercussion in the community. We’re all inter-related.”

PM requests understanding from Fijians

Tourism to continue assisting Fijian economy

Investment needed in health infrastructure

Employment Ministry expects well-funded budget

Do not be swayed by rumours: Police Force

Voss allowed to travel to London

Multi-million dollar water treatment plant opens

Former LTA officers involved in alleged scam

FLP anticipates establishment commission

Relevant health education systems are crucial: Radrodro

Mushroom farming should be included in schools

From caterers to cowboy outfitters: Writers' strike hits Hollywood economy

A soundtrack for the season from rock band that includes former R.E.M. members

Alleged Russian spy to be charged over deadly strike

Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit 'entirely speculative'

Crucial game for Fiji U20

Macuata Rugby seals first sponsorship deal

Rewa prepares for Labasa game

Powerlifter Whiteside wins bronze 

Unrest breaks out for second night after police kill teen

Corruption inquiry in Australia's NSW state uncovers China links to lawmaker

In verbal slip, Biden says Putin losing the war in 'Iraq'

Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney's farewell

Guardians demolish Royals behind Ramirez and Bell

Bolton Octagon costume sale 'a chance to own a piece of theatre history'

Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous

Defence getting better: Rekha

Health budget underspent, claims Dr McCaig

Tax hike recommended on unhealthy items

Minors mixing suki to make ‘FlipFlop’

Young lawyer urged to carry on Fa tradition

Home games an advantage for Silktails

Fiji Showcase returns after five years

NRL debut for young Bati forward

Australian defence minister in Solomon Islands for security talks

Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy

Presumed human remains returned to shore

Kamikamica back for Storm

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate

Fiji should closely monitor fiscal risks: IMF

Qereqeretabua attends MSG Ministers meeting

Wagner mutineers included Russian convicts

Turner Classic Movies looks to the future with help from Paul Thomas Anderson, Scorsese, Spielberg

Ministry sees 25% decline in business progress

WIN Convention outcomes announced

US Embassy marks Independence Day

Grayson Perry accepts knighthood from Prince William at Windsor Castle

Madonna postpones tour after stay in intensive care

As Russia teetered, the elite trembled

World Bank approves $700m for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Protesters burn Koran at Stockholm mosque

PM provides hints on National Budget

First time experience for Drua seven

All hands on deck to address challenges: Rabuka

Chua proud of team’s fighting spirit

Strong bond within the Fijiana team

Fuel and LPG prices to drop

Brazil fan leaves everything to Neymar in will

Pieces of shattered Titanic submersible

Marketing Fiji tops budget submission for Tourism Fiji

US women's to receive courage award for equal pay fight

Pacific Feminist Fund secures funding

Biles to return to competition in August

Certified trainers important for region: Minister

Tourism Fiji moves into new HQ

OFC U-19 Women’s Championship quarter-finals confirmed

Fiji U-19 Women's team qualifies for quarters

Taiwan says it spots two Russian warships off its east coast

U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali set to end on June 30

Fijiana 15s prepares for Test match

Developing countries need to be compensated: Lal

Plans to remove provincial levy

High visitor numbers in 2018-2019 financial year

Basketball Fiji comes to life with major boost

Businessman bailed for unlawful possession of illicit drugs

Typhoid conjugate vaccines arrive

Yalimaiwai stands out

Drug cultivators under police radar

Lehmann most influential women's player on Instagram ahead of World Cup

Partnering with youths important for economic recovery

Trump sues E. Jean Carroll for defamation after jury finds he sexually abused her

PALM Scheme workers encouraged

Ryan Seacrest to host US game show

Tourism Fiji moves into new HQ

Tabuya meets Australian counterpart

Tribute for late Taufa Vakatale

Russian missile strike hits restaurants in Ukrainian city

Musk will train if Las Vegas martial arts cage match takes hold

Well-deserved break for Fijiana

Lautoka expects tough outing against Nadroga

Expect changes in the budget says PM

PM welcomes Roko Ului

FCS addresses congestion at Labasa Corrections

FCOSS calls for innovative solutions

Wagner mutiny exposes risks for China's deep Russian ties

Minister commissions boat dock access

Glastonbury triumph attracts 7.3 million TV viewers

Padres, Pirates bring prolonged slumps into series lid lifter

'Pizza' painting found in ancient Roman ruins of Pompeii

Over $200 billion likely stolen from U.S. COVID relief programs

Google lays off staff at its mapping app Waze

Klimt portrait 'Lady with a Fan'

Increase in residential fires

US judge says Trump's NY criminal case likely belongs in state court

Rabuka launches Fiji Times 150th anniversary book

High hopes for a resurgence of cocoa farming

Need for open discussions and understanding

Ford to cut jobs in the US, Canada to trim costs

Harry's lawyer calls Piers Morgan's trial no-show 'fatal'

Officine Generale loosens classic styles

British actor confirmed dead after remains identified

Russian missiles hit crowded Kramatorsk

UN documents summary execution of 77 Ukrainian civilians

FCOSS urges government action to alleviate poverty

Players picked on merit: Raiwalui

TVET is not for failures: Lal

Draw enough for Young Kulas

LTA resources priority for budget: Ro Filipe

Western swimmers hope for the best

40 new cooperatives registered in 2018-2019

England's Bright says injury a blessing

More reliable infrastructure needed: Janif

Concerns over missing baggage

Efficient delivery of e-services vital: PS

Discrimination 'widespread' in English and Welsh cricket

Tabuya attends Australia Circular Economy Forum

Man shot dead in busy Sydney shopping area car park

BET Awards show honors Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pays tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner

Book Review: ‘White House by the Sea’ tells storied Kennedy tale through family’s compound

Regulatory environment hinders growth: Batiweti

RWC selection door still open

Commercial agriculture being touted

Kamikamica encourages support for women and youth

Eatery expands its reach in Labasa Town

Over $14 million for MSMEs in 2018-2019 fiscal year

GCC committee faces financial challenges

DFPL back this weekend

West Bank: US 'troubled' by Israeli settlement expansion plans

New complex to boost operation at Labasa Corrections Center

Samoa Edge Thriller to seal their place in knockout stages

Singh is new FCCC General Manager-Regulations

What to stream this week: ‘The Bachelorette,’ Idris Elba, The Weeknd, Sarah Snook and ‘Jack Ryan’

Luis Castillo goes seven innings as Mariners top Nationals

Australia's Gardner battled finger injury in record-breaking blitz

Judge tells rapist he is a shame to society

Globalisation remains intact despite some setbacks - China Premier Li

Museum is renamed after cutting ties with Russia following Ukraine invasion

Cyclone-hit areas reel after Myanmar army blocks aid

Yannick Nézet-Séguin is remaking the Metropolitan Opera from the bottom up

Organ harvesting: Trafficked for his kidney and now forced into hiding

Diego Luna talks filming ‘Andor’ final season and the prospects for Latino actors in the Emmys race

Rabuka promises action on Lau cargo rates

Cawanibuka and Rinakama for RWC campaign

PM to move a motion, FijiFirst against move

Fiji validates blueprint for new trade system

Reduce red tapes says bank

Vladimir Putin says Wagner mutiny leaders will be 'brought to justice'

Rekha continues to shine

New Caledonia make it three wins from three Tonga bow out

Vakatale passes away

Timely financial assistance for Basketball Fiji

Costume designer Patricia Field has never liked fashion rules

Police to accept allocation

Top court stops North Carolina school's skirt dress code for girls

Access to Parliament during budget announcement limited

Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

Raiwalui trims Flying Fijians squad

Wagner mutiny: Prigozhin's soldiers rage while others cry conspiracy

Police make arrests for illicit drugs

Safety measures paramount: Radrodro

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars

Gender balance in the engineering sector is a concern

Much anticipation from national budget: Shandil

Much anticipation from national budget: Shandil

Iga Swiatek wins first grass-court match in 2023

Republican threatens impeachment probe of attorney general over Biden's son

Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album ‘GUTS’ is coming in September

US Supreme Court dismisses clash over Trump hotel documents

At least three dead, after storms hit US Midwest, South

It is illegal, says Takayawa

Probe into Fijiana 15s pay promise

St Giles admission spikes: Dr Pandit

Next job for SGS U18

FCS hopes to address overcrowding issue

Sivo cited for dangerous contact

Ease of doing business needs to be considered: Batiweti

England won't change attacking approach, says Pope

BPO sector a game changer: Kamikamica

Jeddah named host city for 2023 Club World Cup

Fiji assures strengthening of cooperation with China

Geological Mapping Workshop to assist government

Workshops to address ease of doing business commence

LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New York to San Francisco

As Nigeria scraps fuel subsidy, a vibrant black market collapses

Russian defence minister visits troops after Wagner Mutiny

FRU debt can be more than $3.5m: Mazey

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

Police force records more than 9,000 assault cases against women

Overseas based swimmers for Youth Games

Region faces alarming rates of gender-based violence