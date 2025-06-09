Elordi, Byrne, Edgerton earn Golden Globe nominations

source: abc / website

Jacob Elordi is Australia’s big hope at the Golden Globes after scoring two nominations overnight for the 83rd iteration of the film and television awards.

Elordi was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in a film for his turn as the creature in Guillermo del Toro’s retelling of Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old Australian also scored a nod for best male actor in a limited series, anthology series or movie made for television for his role as Dorrigo Evans in the Australian miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Rose Byrne was also nominated for her best female actor in a film — musical or comedy for her role in the comedy/drama If I Had I Legs I’d Kick You.

The role has already won her the Silver Bear award for best leading performance at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival.

