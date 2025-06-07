[Source: AP Photo]

Elisabeth Moss wrote a heartfelt letter to Taylor Swift in a bid to get permission to use one of her songs in an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 42-year-old actress has revealed she penned a note to the pop star explaining what “her music means” to her and how the inclusion of the track Look What You Made Me Do would help the show – and she was delighted when Swift agreed for the song to be used.

Moss told Entertainment Tonight: “We’ve been so excited … Honestly the feedback was her saying yes. For me, that was really, truly such an honour that she took the time to read, you know I wrote her a letter about what I felt the song meant for the episode and her music means to me and our cast.

“So the fact that she said yes to me was all the feedback that I needed. ”

The song was featured in episode nine of the sixth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, which aired in May, and Moss previously revealed she’d wanted to include a Swift song in the series for years and she’d finally found the “perfect moment”.

Moss told Billboard: “I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment.

“Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for (co-star) Yvonne (Strahovski) and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honour to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

The Handmaid’s Tale editor Wendy Hallam Martin added to the publication:”In trying many songs for this specific moment in our series and knowing how much Lizzie (Moss) wanted a strong female voice and message, Taylor was really the artist that delivered both lyrically and tonally.

“Our badass main character June in this scene, really was saying ‘Look what you made me do’ and the song couldn’t have been more on point.

“A perfect pairing. When I laid the song up against the scene, it just landed perfectly thematically, rhythmically and magically hit all the edit points which sometimes happens if it’s meant to be. I shared it with Lizzie and we both knew immediately that this was the one!”

