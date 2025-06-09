Dua Lipa brings out Jamiroquai at Wembley

[Source: BBC NEWS]

Dua Lipa treated fans to a surprise appearance by Jamiroquai, as she played her first ever show at Wembley Stadium.

Bringing out the band’s frontman Jay Kay for a one-off performance of his 1996 hit Virtual Insanity, the star said he was “a massive trailblazer for British music”.

Their performance came half-way through a stunning two-hour show, that saw Lipa tear through hits like Physical, One Kiss, New Rules and Levitating.

”This is such a massive, massive milestone for me,” she told her 70,000 fans. “I’ve had a lump in my throat from the moment this show started.”

Some dedicated fans had camped out since Thursday to see the singer’s UK stadium debut, braving temperatures that exceeded 31C.

“It means the absolute world to me that you’re here tonight,” she told them during the show. “It feels like I’ve waited my whole life for this moment.”

Reflecting on her ascent to the top tier of pop music, the 29-year-old added: ”It’s been 10 years since our first ever London show, which happened to be about 350 people, and I dreamt of a night like this.“

“To be in front of 70,000 people. I’m so, so blown away.”

She then introduced one of her earliest singles, Hotter Than Hell, telling fans it was the track that had earned her a recording contract.

Since then, she has stockpiled an enviable selection of armour-plated hits, most of which got an airing on Friday night.

The show began with a new-agey wash of ocean sounds, that segued seamlessly into her 2024 single, Training Season.

Lipa sang the first verse slowly, over a sultry orchestral backing. But before long, the band kicked into gear, and the disco pulse barely let up for the next two hours.

