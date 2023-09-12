Drew Barrymore brings talk show back despite Hollywood strikes

[Source: BBC]

Striking writers in Hollywood have said they will picket the recording of Drew Barrymore’s talk show when it returns later this month.

The actress and TV host said the show’s return would be in line with the rules of the Sag-Aftra and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

She said the series “may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me”.

But the WGA responded: “The Guild will continue to picket struck shows that are in production during the strike.”

The guild has been on strike since the beginning of May, with actors joining them in July over concern about pay, working conditions and the industry’s use of artificial intelligence (AI).

WGA spokesman Jason Gordon told Vanity Fair: “The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered struck television show. It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd, but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers.”

However, although writers will not work on the programme when it returns, Variety noted, Barrymore’s work as a performer on The Drew Barrymore Show is not a violation of current strike rules.

That’s because the CBS show is covered by a different Sag-Aftra contract than the one in dispute. The contract which covers talk shows, game shows, variety shows and soaps was renewed and ratified by union members last year.

Barrymore said the programme would comply with rules not to “discuss or promote film and television that is struck of any kind” when it returned.