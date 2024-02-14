Dolly Parton forgives Elle King

[Source: CBS Entertainment]

Dolly Parton is telling fans to “forgive that and forget it” regarding singer Elle King’s recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry after King admitted to being drunk during a birthday tribute to the country legend.

Parton called her a “great artist” during an interview with “Extra.”

Last month, videos showed King — whose real name is Tanner Elle Schneider and is the daughter of comic and actor Rob Schneider — taking the stage at the famed Nashville music venue and telling audience members she was “hammered” in the middle singing of Parton’s “Marry Me” song. She was seen flubbing the lyrics and cursing during the performance, and at one point, King told people in attendance they wouldn’t get a refund.

The Dolly-themed night was held at the Opry’s Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 19, Parton’s 78th birthday. It also included performances from artists Ashley Monroe and Terri Clark. Some who saw King’s gig complained to the Opry on X, prompting an apology from the venue.

In a 2022 interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, King – who is known for her edgier persona – spoke about performing drunk versus sober.

She admitted that she likes to drink and sing, but said she doesn’t want to get as drunk as she used to.