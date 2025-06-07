Diddy's ex-girlfriend testifies about pressure to participate in 'hotel nights'

[Source: BBC NEWS]

A former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, testifying for a second day at his criminal trial under the pseudonym “Jane”, described how she felt pressured to engage in sexual encounters with male escorts while he watched, despite her expressing that they upset her.

She also alleged a network of employees helped procure drugs for the lengthy encounters, known as “hotel nights” or “freak-offs“, that left her in pain and with frequent infections.

Prosecutors have charged Mr Combs, 55, with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues after advertisement

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At the beginning of the trial, now in its fifth week, defence attorney Teny Geragos said the government had overstepped with its charges and was trying to portray consensual sex between adults as evidence of crimes.

With Jane’s testimony, prosecutors are seeking to provide evidence that the music mogul’s activities were criminal.

In one “hotel night” encounter in New York in 2023, Jane testified that she invited a male sex worker to fly from Atlanta, Georgia, to New York City to join her and Mr Combs for an encounter at the Trump International Hotel.

Jane paid for his ticket, she testified, and afterward, she worked to ensure that an envelope containing several thousand dollars was left for the escort at the front desk.

On another occasion, the woman testified that Mr Combs’s chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, allegedly instructed her to pick up drugs from Los Angeles to bring to Mr Combs’ Miami mansion.

Ms Khorram has been named by prosecutors in court as a co-conspirator to Mr Combs, and could potentially testify.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Who is the US rapper accused of sex trafficking?

Jane told the court that she picked the package up from a member of Mr Combs’ security, put it in her checked-in luggage, and flew to Miami, where she discovered it contained ecstasy.

She also said she often saw Mr Combs call his assistants and security to bring drugs to the hotels where they had their encounters with escorts.

One of the charges Mr Combs faces is racketeering. In order to prove that, prosecutors have to show that he was running a criminal enterprise and conspiring to commit crimes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.