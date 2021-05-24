David Beckham hands over Instagram account to Ukrainian doctor

A Ukrainian doctor has been handed David Beckham’s Instagram account to highlight the current working conditions in Kharkiv.

Iryna, who is the head of the regional perinatal centre and a child anesthesiologist, posted images of the centre on the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England footballer’s Instagram story on Sunday.

She showed doctors treating newborn babies, shared images of the basement where patients were moved during the start of the war and showed the machines which have been donated by UNICEF, a charity Beckham is an ambassador for.

Iryna said that on the first day of the war, pregnant women and mothers “were evacuated to the basement”.

“It was a terrible three hours that we spent together. Unfortunately, we can’t take babies who are in intensive care to the basement because they rely on life-saving equipment,” she said.

“The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes.”

The doctor said she stays at the facility all day and as well as conducting her duties as the head of the centre, she works as a paediatric anesthesiologist, works on logistics and offers emotional support to patients.

Iryna posted about Yana and her baby son Mykhailo, who was born on the second day of the war with breathing problems.