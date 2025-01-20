Dave Chappelle issues plea to Donald Trump before inauguration on ‘SNL’: ‘Please, do better next time

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

Dave Chappelle shared a powerful message during his opening monologue on the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

After the comedian performed a lengthy standup set in which he joked about Sean “Diddy” Combs, among other topics, Chappelle shared a moving story about a time when the late President Jimmy Carter inspired him, leading into issuing a plea to president-elect Donald Trump before he takes office on Monday.

Chappelle added that while Carter was in Israel, he was releasing his controversially titled 2006 book “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid” and decided he wanted to visit a Palestinian territory even though at the time, the Israeli government advised against it and told him it wouldn’t be able to adequately protect him.

Article continues after advertisement

The sentiment garnered cheers and applause for Chappelle, who then addressed Trump directly, saying, “the presidency is no place for petty people.”

He asked Trump to remember that whether people “voted for you or not, they’re all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you.”

Prior to Chappelle’s speech, there were, of course, a lot of jokes.