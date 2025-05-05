Brazil airlines cheer Lady Gaga-driven demand

[ Source: Reuters ]

Brazilian airlines are enjoying a boost as fans from all over the country fly to Rio de Janeiro ahead of a free Lady Gaga concert that is expected to draw more than 1 million fans to Copacabana Beach this weekend.

The 39-year-old “Die with a Smile” and “Poker Face” singer from New York will take the stage at the famous beach on Saturday as part of Rio’s efforts to bring superstars to perform at free events that authorities say lift the local economy.

The country’s largest carriers – the local unit of Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN), opens new tab, Gol (GOLL4.SA), opens new tab and Azul – all reported on Friday that they have been operating more flights that are close to full.

LATAM said in a statement that between Wednesday and Monday it had increased the frequency of its flights to Rio’s two main airports, Galeao and Santos Dumont, by 25% compared to the previous week, while offering 26% more seats.

“Passenger demand justifies the investments,” said the carrier, which is also a sponsor of the concert, noting that on Wednesday and Thursday its flights from Brazilian cities to Rio de Janeiro were 90% full, a measurement known as the load factor.

