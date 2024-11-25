Brad Pitt stunt shocks fans

[Source: ENews]

Spectators at the Las Vegas Grand Prix were shocked to witness a racer appearing to faint on the track. As it turns out, this was a scene for a Brad Pitt movie

Talk about the legend of the fall.

Spectators at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22 witnessed a shocking scene, a racer collapsing on the race track, as seen in videos posted on social media. As it turns out, it was a fainting stunt filmed for Brad Pitt’s new movie F1, in which he plays a Formula One driver.

The man who collapsed—landing on a thin mattress was dressed in full racing gear, like the Oscar-winning character Sonny Hayes.

While the report sparked concern on social media about the actor’s well-being, the person who seemed to be unhurt appeared to be one of Pitt’s stunt doubles. The Oscar winner himself was seen chatting with the performer on the film’s set, People reported.

In the film, Pitt’s character is a retired driver who returns to the racing world to mentor a younger teammate, Joshua Pierce, played by Damson Idris, on the fictional APX GP team.

Following the fainting stunt, a mock statement was posted on the group’s Instagram.