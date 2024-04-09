Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 filmmaker takes off to Kolkata to do recce in graveyards

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

It was just last month, when Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a photo with Animal actress Triptii Dimri which got the fans of the horror franchise excited.

The actor had announced about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 going on floors.

Now we hear that, the filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who will be directing this film as well, has taken off to Kolkata to do recce for his next schedule.

Sources revealed that director Anees Bazmee doesn’t want to waste any time to get to the next leg of filming and want to kick it off as soon as possible.

And despite recovering from an injured leg, Bazmee has arrived in Kolkata to scout locations for the upcoming schedule.

For the unversed, Anees Bazmee is expected to have injured his leg last moth after which he was supposed to take rest but he decided to continue to shoot in order to keep up with the schedule.