Benedict Cumberbatch unexpectedly sideswiped by grief in 'Thing With Feathers' drama

[ Source : Reuters ]

Benedict Cumberbatch was overtaken by grief at unexpected moments while playing a widower in his new family drama “The Thing With Feathers,” the British actor said on Tuesday in Berlin.

“Odd moments would just sideswipe me,” Cumberbatch told journalists about the film, playing in the Berlin Film Festival’s non-competitive Special section.

He recalled how one scene of his character folding his dead wife’s clothes and putting them in a box caught him off guard.

“I’m 48. I’ve been through a bit. I’ve lived. I’ve experienced grief,” he said. “It just really struck a chord.”

Cumberbatch stars as the father of two young sons whose wife has unexpectedly died, and he begins to receive visits from a large, otherworldly crow figure that eventually forces the family to confront their grief.