Beckham scores a winner with the royal circle

[Source: BBC NEWS]

David Beckham looks set to be awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours, but the ex-footballer has already become a very visible part of the royal circle.

It can feel sometimes, in football terms, as if Beckham has been man-marking the royals, as he’s become an ever-present at royal occasions.

The Chelsea Flower Show, a Buckingham Palace state banquet, an Italian dinner at Highgrove, and charity events have all seen the Beckhams in the line-up of guests to meet the royals.

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wore a dress designed by Victoria Beckham at a British Fashion Council event.

There is an independent honours committee that considers who should get awards such as knighthoods, rather than the royals.

But if he becomes “Sir David“, the ceremony won’t be the first time he’ll have met the royals.

There is already a close relationship.

At the recent Chelsea Flower Show, a conversation between the King and Queen and Beckham seemed to hint at birthday gifts being exchanged.

“Nice to see you again, glad you got the roses,” Queen Camilla seemed to be saying about this flowering relationship.

It’s not just roses he’s cultivating, as David Beckham has some new shared passions with the royals, a long way from his days as a footballer.

He swapped “bee-keeping tips” with King Charles at a meeting at his Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire last year.

The former England star has become an enthusiastic environmentalist, taking on the role of ambassador for the King’s Foundation, which promotes traditional crafts.

“Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills, which is so central to the foundation’s work,” said Beckham.

He attended an awards ceremony run by the King’s Foundation at St James’s Palace, where he was teased by another guest, Sir Rod Stewart, who told Beckham that his knighthood “was coming soon”.

That could prove far-sighted of Sir Rod if the current speculation is correct.

At the awards event, Beckham showed his versatility, manning an exhibition about bringing together science, technology and nature, including a display of hand knitting using Dumfries House wool.

As a footballer he must have rarely played so many different positions.

For the royals, Beckham has plenty of authentic star appeal, developing a post-football identity as a celebrity involved in charity projects.

His iconic sporting status is strong enough to attract public attention and he’s supported many different causes.

For an air ambulance fundraiser last year, it was Beckham that Prince William asked to help successfully raise £15m.

“I had to hide my excitement a little bit,” said Beckham afterwards about being asked to get involved.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.