Atlee Kumar in talks with Kamal Haasan for his next starring Salman Khan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Director Atlee is reportedly in talks with none other than Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan for his next mega-budget action thriller.

This potential collaboration has the makings of a true Pan-India spectacle, bringing together two of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars.

According to sources close to the development, as reported by Pinkvilla, Atlee has been discussing the project with both actors for several months now, and things seem promising. “It’s a two-hero film that demands the presence of genuine superstars,” revealed a source. “Both Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan are excited about the idea and the potential collaboration. They’ve given a yes in principle, but paperwork will be finalized after a complete narration later this month.”

“After the success of Jawan,” the source continued, “Atlee has set his sights on creating the biggest action spectacle Indian cinema has ever seen. Talking to these two megastars is a big step in that direction.” The source further revealed that Atlee aims to begin filming by early next year, making this a highly anticipated project for fans of both actors and action thrillers.

Sources suggest Atlee envisions a film that transcends regional boundaries and showcases Indian cinema on a global stage. Details about the film’s plot and character sketches are still under wraps. However, sources hint at a story that will resonate with a global audience.

However, over a week ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that Atlee Kumar was also in talks with Rajinikanth. “Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee on the other hand has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board,” a trade source told us.

The film in question is yet to get a title but the makers want to take it on floors by the end of 2024. Only time will tell which South superstar will agree to a two-hero project.