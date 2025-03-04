Anora Wins, Conan Delivers Oscar One-Liners

From left, Oscar winners Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin share a moment together in the Academy Awards press room on Sunday, March 2.

The 97th Academy Awards was never going to give the viewers rooting for populist fare like “Wicked” the winning moments they craved, but indie film “Anora” coming out on top for the night with five wins was likely not on most bingo cards.

The movie about a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch took home five trophies Sunday night, including for best picture and best actress for Mikey Madison in an upset for favorite Demi Moore. Its director, Sean Baker, is now the second person ever to win four Oscars in one night, with the first being Walt Disney.

In addition to the “Anora” domination twist, the show almost intended to be safe as possible ahead of Sunday. The result? A night that lacked a little fire, a little magic, a little oomph.

Still, here were some highilghts, mostly thanks to host Conan O’Brien and some boldly brave winners:

