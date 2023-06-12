Aaryan and Advani create magic with soulful romantic melody ‘Aaj Ke Baad’

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Having given the trailer of the year and a soulful melody ‘Naseeb Se’, the makers of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures Satyaprem Ki Katha now bring along the tunes of pure love with the title song ‘Aaj Ke Baad’.

It has been the most awaited song ever since the glimpse of the song was heard in the teaser.

The song has been beautifully shot at the iconic Baroda Palace, the visuals in the song appear larger than life visuals. Nadiadwala is always known for shooting on a grand scale and even in Satyaprem Ki Katha one can see the production value brought on the table. Beautifully sung by Manan Bhardwaj & Tulsi Kumar, the music and the soulful and heart-winning lyrics of ‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song are given by Manan Bhardwaj.

Talking about the film, Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to hit theatres June 29, 2023.

