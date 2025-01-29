A$AP Rocky’s accuser says he was stunned and furious when his old friend pulled a gun on him

[ Source: AP ]

A$AP Rocky’s accuser, former friend and the key witness at his trial testified Tuesday that their relationship had been fraying for years.

But he was “furious” and flabbergasted when Rocky pulled a gun on him on the streets of Hollywood.

“I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” said the man who goes by A$AP Relli, with his old friend staring at him intently from the defense table. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me.”

The court day ended with a cliffhanger, just as Relli was about to describe the moment when Rocky allegedly fired at him.

Rocky, the hip-hop star, fashion mogul and longtime and partner of Rihanna, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly firing at Relli.

“He’s famous,” Relli told the jury Tuesday. “I’m nobody.”