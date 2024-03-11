A giddy Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas win Oscar for their song in "Barbie"

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell have won the Oscar for best original song in the movie “Barbie.”

“I just didn’t think this would happen.

I was not expecting this.

I feel so incredibly lucky and honored,” Eilish said while accepting the award for the song “What Was I Made For?”

Eilish and Finneas went on to thank an array of people, from “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig to the siblings’ parents and Eilish’s childhood friend, who she says she played dolls with growing up.

Eilish has said her award-winning song is more personal than she thought it would be.

She wrote most of the song, a haunting track that speaks to finding meaning and purpose, with Finneas in one night, she said in an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriter Roundtable.