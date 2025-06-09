32 must-watch Thanksgiving TV episodes for the holiday season

Source: Entertainment Weekly
Thanksgiving TV episodes don’t always get the spotlight, but they deliver some of the best holiday storytelling — packed with family chaos, heartfelt moments, and hilarious disasters. From classic sitcoms to modern favorites, these episodes use Turkey Day traditions, mishaps, and emotional reunions to explore relationships in ways Halloween and Christmas rarely do.
From Parenthood and This Is Us’ emotional family rituals to the comedic mayhem of Gilmore Girls, Bob’s Burgers, Modern Family, and Friends, Thanksgiving becomes the perfect backdrop for misunderstandings, reconciliations, and overstuffed drama.
This curated list highlights 32 standout Thanksgiving episodes — including iconic entries like WKRP in Cincinnati’s famous “Turkeys Away,” Friends’ unforgettable flashbacks, Bob’s Burgers’ “Turkey in a Can,” Master of None’s Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving,” and Cheers’ classic “Thanksgiving Orphans.”
Whether you’re craving heartfelt family moments, nostalgic throwbacks, or total turkey-fueled chaos, these episodes offer the perfect binge for the holiday season.
32 EPISODES:
1. Thanksgiving — The Bernie Mac Show
2. Samantha’s Thanksgiving to Remember — Bewitched
3. Turkey in a Can — Bob’s Burgers
4. The Un-Underground Movie — The Brady Bunch
5. Thanksgiving — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
6. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
7. Thanksgiving Orphans — Cheers
8. Chuck Versus the Nemesis — Chuck
9. No Fat — Everybody Loves Raymond
10. Thanksgiving — Felicity
11. Huangsgiving — Fresh Off the Boat
12. Talking Turkey — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
13. The One With All the Thanksgiving Flashbacks — Friends
14. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Honey — George Lopez
15. A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving — Gilmore Girls
16. Blair Waldorf Must Pie! — Gossip Girl
17. Thanks for the Memories — Grey’s Anatomy
18. Slapsgiving — How I Met Your Mother
19. The Gang Squashes Their Beefs — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
20. Thanksgiving — Master of None
21. Thanksgiving — The Mindy Project
22. Three Turkeys — Modern Family
23. Parents — New Girl
24. WUPHF.com — The Office
25. Happy Thanksgiving — Parenthood
26. The Mom and Pop Store — Seinfeld
27. Thanksgiving — That ’70s Show
28. Pilgrim Rick — This Is Us
29. Thanksgiving — Veep
30. The Indians in the Lobby — The West Wing
31. Ground-Turkey-Hog Day — What I Like About You
32. Turkeys Away — WKRP in Cincinnati
