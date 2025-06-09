32 must-watch Thanksgiving TV episodes for the holiday season

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Thanksgiving TV episodes don’t always get the spotlight, but they deliver some of the best holiday storytelling — packed with family chaos, heartfelt moments, and hilarious disasters. From classic sitcoms to modern favorites, these episodes use Turkey Day traditions, mishaps, and emotional reunions to explore relationships in ways Halloween and Christmas rarely do.

From Parenthood and This Is Us’ emotional family rituals to the comedic mayhem of Gilmore Girls, Bob’s Burgers, Modern Family, and Friends, Thanksgiving becomes the perfect backdrop for misunderstandings, reconciliations, and overstuffed drama.

This curated list highlights 32 standout Thanksgiving episodes — including iconic entries like WKRP in Cincinnati’s famous “Turkeys Away,” Friends’ unforgettable flashbacks, Bob’s Burgers’ “Turkey in a Can,” Master of None’s Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving,” and Cheers’ classic “Thanksgiving Orphans.”

Whether you’re craving heartfelt family moments, nostalgic throwbacks, or total turkey-fueled chaos, these episodes offer the perfect binge for the holiday season.

32 EPISODES:

1. Thanksgiving — The Bernie Mac Show

2. Samantha’s Thanksgiving to Remember — Bewitched

3. Turkey in a Can — Bob’s Burgers

4. The Un-Underground Movie — The Brady Bunch

5. Thanksgiving — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

6. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

7. Thanksgiving Orphans — Cheers

8. Chuck Versus the Nemesis — Chuck

9. No Fat — Everybody Loves Raymond

10. Thanksgiving — Felicity

11. Huangsgiving — Fresh Off the Boat

12. Talking Turkey — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

13. The One With All the Thanksgiving Flashbacks — Friends

14. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Honey — George Lopez

15. A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving — Gilmore Girls

16. Blair Waldorf Must Pie! — Gossip Girl

17. Thanks for the Memories — Grey’s Anatomy

18. Slapsgiving — How I Met Your Mother

19. The Gang Squashes Their Beefs — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

20. Thanksgiving — Master of None

21. Thanksgiving — The Mindy Project

22. Three Turkeys — Modern Family

23. Parents — New Girl

24. WUPHF.com — The Office

25. Happy Thanksgiving — Parenthood

26. The Mom and Pop Store — Seinfeld

27. Thanksgiving — That ’70s Show

28. Pilgrim Rick — This Is Us

29. Thanksgiving — Veep

30. The Indians in the Lobby — The West Wing

31. Ground-Turkey-Hog Day — What I Like About You

32. Turkeys Away — WKRP in Cincinnati

