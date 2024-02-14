WAF undertakes major water projects

The Water Authority of Fiji is currently working on 14 major water projects in numerous communities around Fiji.

This includes major capital works like pipe extensions as well as a few rural water schemes.

Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan says $600,000 worth of water projects are also in the pipeline for the Lobau Feeder Road Mains Upgrade in Nausori.

WAF Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan

He adds this involves upgrading pipes to improve supply and pressure for the residents.

“In addition to these community projects, we also have another $4 million in the budget for twelve rural projects around the country. So I think the capital program this year is looking at some of these communities and making sure that the water supply situation can be improved there.”

Dr. Chanan adds that the majority of these projects are expected to conclude this year.