WAF bill payment now available on Mobile App

The Water Authority of Fiji has partnered with SOLE Fintech FJ to provide online bill pay services to WAF via the Sole mobile application.

The Sole App is a financial budgeting tool that helps customers manage their finances and is the gateway for them to pay their utility bills, purchase goods and services, transfer funds anywhere in Fiji and receive inward remittances from Fijians living overseas.

WAF Chief Executive, Dr Amit Chanan says the app is a fast and easy method for customers to pay their water bills, especially for those in rural areas and remote islands where the internet is accessible.

When a water bill is paid by a customer, WAF will receive an automatic email confirmation of the water bill by that customer and simultaneously the customer will receive an email receipt of the bill payment confirmation.

Finitech founder and chair, Semi Tukana says Sole Ltd is grateful to WAF for including Sole as another payment channel for WAF customers.

Tukana says technology and payment channels are evolving and this should be passed down to customers to reduce the time taken to travel to pay the water bills.

Sole is a Fijian financial technology (Fintech) business partnered with the Australian and New Zealand government-supported Market Development Facility (MDF) to make digital financial services more accessible in the Pacific region through its locally developed Sole app.