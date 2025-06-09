Voluntary tax compliance on the rise

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service says there has been a noticeable increase in voluntary tax compliance among businesses.

Chief Executive, Udit Singh, says this shift is being driven by education campaigns aimed at helping businesses better understand their responsibilities.

Singh says awareness efforts continue across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are certainly seeing a lot of voluntary compliance. A lot of it is about awareness, a lot of it is about making businesses and small to medium businesses more aware of what their responsibilities are and their civic duty. So we are definitely seeing an uptake in that voluntary activity.”

The FRCS has also been encouraging businesses using mobile wallets and e-payment systems, such as m-PAiSA, to register for Taxpayer Identification Numbers and separate their personal and business transactions.

This is part of a broader push to ensure that all economic activity, including digital payments, falls within the formal tax net.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.