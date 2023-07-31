Vodafone Fiji upgrades M-PAiSA account security

Vodafone Fiji has implemented a new security measure for M-PAiSA to protect users from unauthorized access to their accounts.

Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad says this is a necessary security upgrade after reports of increased incidences of M-PAiSA customers being targeted by scammers.

Prasad says this upgrade will provide an added layer of security to the registered account holder by ensuring only their verified mobile device and number linked to the App can access their M-PAiSA Account.

He adds once the new security update is installed, only the initial login to the M-PAiSA App requires the user to have their registered Vodafone or INKK SIM present on their phone.

Prasad further clarifies that data balance is not required for the initial login process because the M-PAiSA App has been zero-rated for data charges from day one.

He says customers have been provided with a step-by-step guide through SMS and social media on how to upgrade to the new security feature on their MPAiSA App.

Prasad states the new security upgrade has been rolled out to 10% of their customer base currently and the upgrade success rate is at 99.9%.

He adds this will be further rolled out to the whole customer base in due course.