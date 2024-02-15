Tower Insurance marks 150 years of service

Tower Insurance celebrates its 150 years of service

The coalition government made the commitment last night that it is going to work closely with the insurance sector to develop better policies and arrangements for clients and employees.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad made the comment while officiating the New Tower insurance hub in Nasese, as the insurance company also marks 150 years of service in the country.

Prasad says they are of the view that insurance companies need to be supported as they have a significant contribution to the nation.

The Deputy Prime Minister paid special acknowledgement to Tower Insurance and its years of service in Fiji.

“The Fiji Insurance Industry Company sustained its positive performance, supported by the recovery after the pandemic. We bounced back very strongly in 2022 with a massive recovery, and we continued with growth rejection in 2023.”

Prasad also affirms that the government is open to dialogue and discussion with stakeholders to grow the sector.

Tower Insurance Chief Executive Blair Turnbull also acknowledges the challenges over the years in the insurance company and reassures the commitment to increasing insurance accessibility, coverage, and ultimately resilience for the customers and communities in Fiji.

“Throughout the last 150 years, our mission has been clear: to help Fijian communities protect their homes, cars, and businesses today and in the future. It has been an incredible journey so far, but the best is yet to come.”

The opening of the new Tower Insurance hub known as Vale ni Cina, a modern work environment featuring the latest workplace technology, is a significant milestone for Tower Insurance in Fiji.

Turnbull also highlighted that their customer portfolio has seen significant growth post-pandemic, as have employment opportunities for locals.