Tourism Fiji sees positive start to 2024

It has been a good start to the year for Tourism Fiji, as visitor arrivals have increased in the first three months.

Provisional numbers show that the arrivals for last month were a record, totalling 69,335.

This is an increase of 14.5% compared to the same period last year.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill

Despite a positive start to the year, Tourism Fiji boss Brent Hill says some challenges lie ahead of us.

“Heading into the peak season, we’ve got big numbers in terms of what we expect but also when we see that year-on-year number – we expect that to be quiet as big as what it has been. Because the numbers were so strong last year and also because we are restricted a little bit in terms of our capacity.”

Hill says the figures from last month speak about the hard work by the industry.

Over 69, 000 visitors came to Fiji last month, which is an increase of 26.7% compared to February, which recorded 54,732 arrivals.



Hill says forward bookings are good, but Fiji needs to ensure sustainable supply of accommodation.

“Look we are really excited about the Crown Plaza which is continuing to expand and Westin Development which should be finished by the end of this year, and we’ve got a few more to come in the next couple of years but the major thing to say is while we are waiting for those new resorts and new rooms to be built the good thing is that we are still seeing really good numbers.”

Last month the majority of visitors arrive for holiday purposes which accounted for around 80 percent of the total arrivals.

They were in the age range of 25 to 64.