Suva Retailers question SCC’s new CCTV plan

Aerial shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

Some in the business community are questioning the Suva City Council’s plan to install 80 new security cameras in the city.

The Suva Retailers Association says it was not consulted about the new cameras, even though its members have been the ones installing their own CCTV systems.

This comes after Council Chief Executive Tevita Boseiwaqa stated that they want to install new CCTV before the 2025 Hibiscus Festival.

SCC Chief Executive Tevita Boseiwaqa. [File Photo]

Boseiwaqa says the new units will feature special technology, including night vision capability.

“You cannot break it. The current ones (CCTV) that are installed, you can use a hose pipe to spray them and the camera will be inactive. This is what we have experienced. But the new CCTV – forget it.”



Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel. [File Photo]

However, Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says they have already installed 20 CCTVs, and is not aware of this new development.

“This is the first time we are hearing about that, we are not aware of these 80 cameras and where they are going.”

While both parties have worked together on past projects, Patel says their current relationship appears to be off track.

“We’ve had a very cordial relationship before. We have met them a few times before – but it (the relationship) is not syncing like it should be syncing.”

The City Council and the Suva Retailers Association are both in discussions with the police to establish a central monitoring hub.

The SCC has promised to install new cameras by the 20th of next month.

