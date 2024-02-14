Surge in women MSMEs post pandemic

[File Photo]

The post-pandemic era has witnessed a significant increase in the presence of women in the Micro and Small Business sectors.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya finds this trend encouraging, emphasizing the active involvement of women in economic activities.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive job opportunities, Tabuya stresses the necessity to create avenues for all.

“We have got to be able to offer better and inclusive jobs, we have got to look at equal opportunity for employment in our workplaces for our women. We have got to be able to put a value of the economy of care the amount of unpaid work that you undertake everyday.



In a call to action, the minister urges women to step into leadership roles, emphasizing the increasing opportunities available.