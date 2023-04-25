Supporting female Nama harvesters a priority: Sadranu

Nama Fiji Managing director Debra Sadranu

Impacting the livelihood of women has been one of the key objectives of Nama Fiji since its establishment in Fiji eight years ago.

Managing director Debra Sadranu has been supporting female Nama harvesters through employment.

Sadranu says logistics and freight costs are some of the challenges currently faced by the company.

Article continues after advertisement

“But the challenges don’t stop there, yes we were export ready, we were market ready but still challenges there, logistic, freighting the cost escalated, this impacts my women harvesters and we are paying them more money.”

Nama Fiji is currently focusing on its Blue Pacific strategy as it continues to grow its supply and export markets.