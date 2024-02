Singh seeks eco-friendly solutions for final rites

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar/ Facebook]

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh during his recent trip to India, held meetings with prominent figures in the crematorium and energy sectors, seeking innovative solutions for Fiji’s cremation facilities.

Singh’s meetings aimed to identify gas-based technologies that modernize cremation processes while reducing carbon emissions, in line with Fiji’s environmental goals.

He emphasized the importance of preserving cultural traditions while adopting eco-friendly practices.