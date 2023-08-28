RBF cancels Foreign Exchange Dealer’s license

Reserve Bank of Fiji.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji says that Unimoni Pte Limited’s license to act as a Restricted Foreign Exchange Dealer has been cancelled.

It says this is in line with the business decision of the company, to exit the Fiji market.

In a statement, RBF says Unimoni Pte Limited, which has been in operation in Fiji since 2005, has ceased operation from 11 August.

It says Unimoni Pte Limited is no longer permitted to act as an authorized restricted foreign exchange dealer.

Fijians have been cautioned against doing business with unlicensed dealers.