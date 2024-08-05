R.C. Manubhai and Vision Finance Partner to Revolutionize Home Improvement Financing

[Photo: Supplied]

R.C. Manubhai & Co Pte Ltd, Fiji’s leading hardware store chain, and Vision Finance have today announced a strategic partnership to offer customers convenient and flexible hire purchase options for a wide range of home improvement products.

The partnership will see the introduction of a fully digitalized platform that will streamline the application and approval process for customers.

This groundbreaking collaboration empowers Fijians to transform their living spaces with ease. Customers can now access hire purchase options for up to 36 months on a vast array of products across all R.C. Manubhai stores nationwide. From essential building materials and tools to cutting-edge appliances and home décor, the partnership offers unmatched convenience and flexibility.

R.C. Manubhai boasts a comprehensive product range, catering to every home improvement need.

The partnership also includes exclusive access to world-renowned brands, including the popular range of Bunnings, which is exclusively distributed in Fiji by R.C. Manubhai.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vision Finance to bring this innovative financing solution to our valued customers. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making home improvement dreams a reality for Fijians. By offering flexible hire purchase options and a seamless digital experience, we are empowering our customers to create the homes they deserve.” said Dr. Uppiliapan Gopalan the Group Chief Executive Officer for R.C. Manubhai & Co Pte Ltd.

“Vision Finance is excited to partner with R.C. Manubhai to provide accessible financing options for Fijian homeowners. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting the growth and development of the Fijian economy. By offering flexible hire purchase plans, we are making home improvement projects more attainable for our customers.” said Sanjesh Prasad the Group Chief Executive Officer for Vision Group.

The new digital platform will simplify the hire purchase application process, allowing customers to quickly and easily apply for financing. The platform will also provide real-time updates on application status, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

This partnership between R.C. Manubhai and Vision Finance marks a significant milestone in the Fijian home improvement industry. By combining R.C. Manubhai’s extensive product range with Vision Finance’s flexible financing options, the two companies are empowering Fijians to create their dream homes.