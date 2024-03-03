Prioritizing oral health critical

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Ministry of Health emphasizes the importance of prioritizing oral health, especially as World Oral Health Day approaches.

Colgate-Palmolive has made a contribution by donating over 2,000 Bright Smiles, and Bright Futures kits to the dental department of Nadi Hospital.

They have also donated an additional 3,000 kits to the Lautoka Hospital dental department.

According to the Health Ministry, this will bolster the capabilities of their dental departments in providing essential care and education to communities.

Colgate-Palmolive also reveals plans to launch a series of engaging outreach events aimed at increasing awareness and supplying essential oral health resources to underserved communities.

They also reaffirm their commitment to empowering individuals to prioritize their oral health through education, outreach initiatives, and strategic partnerships.