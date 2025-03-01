NCD campaign to encourage healthy lifestyles

[File Photo - Health & Medical Services Ministry, Wellness Fiji, conducting free health screenings at Courts]

In response to Fiji’s non-communicable disease (NCD) crisis, Courts, Sportsworld and CyberCity this week launched their Health & Fitness Campaign 2025.

The trio announced the program in the wake of the Health Ministry’s concern that NCDs cause close to 80 per cent of all deaths annually.

Lifestyle-related diseases not only rank as the leading cause of mortality but also place immense strain on families and workforce productivity.

Courts Fiji says 95 per cent of NCDs can be prevented through healthier lifestyle choices and is calling on Fijians to visit the Ministry of Health & Medical Services website (www.health.gov.fj) for more information on NCD statistics and information.

Understanding that prevention is key, Courts, Sportsworld, and CyberCity have partnered with the Health & Medical Services Ministry – Wellness Fiji to bring free health screenings to selected Courts stores during OB (outside broadcast) days.



Courts Fiji Ltd says the initiative is more than just a retail campaign—it is about fostering a culture of wellness across Fiji.

During the campaign, Courts will provide free health screenings to encourage early detection and proactive health management.

They will also offer exclusive promotions such as combo & FOC deals, red pen deals, and discounts on fitness equipment, cooking appliances, and bedding—helping Fijians stay active, eat well, and rest better.

Courts Fiji Ltd will also raise awareness on the importance of fitness, healthy eating, and mental well-being as essential components of a healthier lifestyle.

They will seek to break barriers that prevent individuals from prioritizing their health by making fitness and wellness products more accessible.

The campaign began on February 28 and will end on March 30, 2025.

