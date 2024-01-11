Nawi Island starts to take shape as hub of activity

Nawi Island

The multimillion-dollar development on Nawi Island in Savusavu has started to take shape as an additional hub of activity in the Northern Division.

It is a significant boost to the economy, with around $150 million invested so far into the three-phase development in the Hidden Paradise.

Project General Manager, Lindsay Lee, says the project is progressing slowly but steadily to ensure that it offers the authentic taste of the Fijian experience.

Article continues after advertisement

Lee believes that the development has made a difference in the market, complementing other investments which will ultimately strengthen the economy.

“New World is coming up as you enter the town, a couple more multi-storey buildings have shot up, Extra Supermarket is also coming up and we have P Meghji below us and RB Patel is also coming into town, R.C. Manubhai.”



Nawi Island Project General Manager, Lindsay Lee

Lee says it has also employed around 80 individuals, offering a platform to showcase the abundance of talent available in Fiji.

“We would like to keep the local content as much as possible, up at the 99 or 100% mark if possible. Especially the local artists from around this area, plus others from Suva, Nadi and Lautoka … wherever in Fiji basically.”

The excitement builds among people as Nawi Island evolves to be a favourite destination for local and overseas travellers; featuring 137 yachting berths, a boat yard, restaurants and bars, a beach club, a centre for retailers, as well as a resort and residential lots.

Nawi Island completed phase-one in mid-2023, phase two is currently underway, while phase three is expected to commence by mid-2024.