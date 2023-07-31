Motibhai demonstrates strong commitment to CSR

[Source: Supplied]

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Motibhai organized a beach cleaning drive at Wailoaloa Beach in Nadi over the weekend.

Over 50 staff took part in the clean-up on showcasing ed the company’s vision of “Building Fiji’s future together.”

Group Manager People & Culture, Sanjay Kumar says the event not only helped them make a positive impact on the environment but also provided an excellent opportunity for staff bonding and camaraderie.

Kumar says they believe that a sustainable future begins with responsible actions in the present.

He further says that the Group staff which includes Prouds & Burger King will be carrying out various CSR social work activities, primarily cleaning projects, and assisting challenged institutions in the local community.

Kumar says these places could include beaches, parks, places of worship, along the roadsides and orphanages, handicapped and special schools.