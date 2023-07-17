Mobil announces promotion winners

[ Source : Supplied]

Mobil Oil (Fiji) re-opened its new look service station in Samabula, Suva last week.

The branch which underwent major refurbishment features a coffee shop,large convenience store, washrooms, and customer parking.

The oil company held the public draw of its promotion “It’s raining fuel with Mobil”, at this new look Samabula Branch where a total of 25 tons of free fuel has been given away.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive, Narongkorn Charusakwong says the grand prize will be shared among five lucky individuals, each receiving 5 tons of free fuel.

Charusakwong says the winners were selected at random from the pool of eligible participants who made qualifying purchases between 22 March and 30 June.

Mobil has also recently reopened its newly refurbished service station in Rakiraki town.