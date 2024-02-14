LTA undertakes public consultation

[File Photo]

Recognizing the evolving needs of the diverse clientele, the Land Transport Authority has organized public consultations across the country to gather feedback on its digitization initiative.

LTA Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the consultations provide a platform for customers and the public to share their views, expectations, and suggestions.

Rokosawa says the Digitization Initiative aims to streamline services, reduce waiting times, and create a more convenient and customer-centric approach for the public engaging with the LTA.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of this initiative, he adds, the LTA is placing a strong emphasis on the automation of services to ensure efficiency and effectiveness.

He adds that by leveraging technology, the authority is set to redefine the landscape of its operations, promising a smoother and more accessible experience for its users.

Meanwhile, LTA will be opening its Nadi Express Office in April.