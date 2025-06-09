Kasabias expands presence in the North

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Kasabias Hardware has officially opened its newest retail outlet in Labasa, marking a significant expansion into the Northern Division.

The new store, located at Lot 2, Vakamasisuasua Industrial Subdivision, Naseakula, aims to bring a broad selection of hardware, building materials, tools, and home improvement products closer to the local community.

Known for its commitment to quality and affordability, Kasabias Hardware has built a strong reputation nationwide. This latest expansion reflects the company’s ongoing mission to enhance accessibility for customers outside the main urban centres.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

National Manager Institutional, Exports & Projects at Kasabias, Riteshwan Prasad, said the opening was a milestone in delivering essential services to Labasa and its surrounding areas.

“The opening of our Labasa branch marks another step in our mission to provide easy access to quality hardware and building solutions for every Fijian. We look forward to supporting homeowners, contractors, and businesses in Labasa with everything they need under one roof,” he said.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The new Kasabias outlet is now open and welcomes customers to visit and experience the trusted service and competitive prices that have made the brand a household name throughout Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.