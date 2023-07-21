HFC Bank supports CWM Hospital

[Source: Supplied]

HFC Bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting public health initiatives by donating $25,000 to the CWM Hospital Board of Visitors.

This contribution will aid in the advancement of healthcare services and benefit patients throughout the region.

The funds will be utilized by the Board of Visitors to attend to urgent upgrade and repairs to Tailevu/ Namosi Ward, which directly impacts patient care, and the overall enhancement of medical services at CWM Hospital.

Chief Executive, Rakesh Ram says with this substantial donation, HFC Bank aims to contribute to the ongoing development of the healthcare infrastructure and services available to the community.

Ram adds this contribution is a reflection of their shared commitment to improving the well-being of individuals and ensuring that the best possible healthcare is accessible to everyone.

Board of Visitors Chair, Dr Esther Williams has expressed her gratitude to HFC Bank for their generosity.