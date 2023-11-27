Government policies are for all: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad emphasized that the coalition government is formulating policies to benefit people of all ethnicities.

Prasad pointed out that some individuals are spreading misinformation and rumours, falsely claiming that the government discriminates against certain ethnic groups, particularly Indo-Fijians.

Professor Prasad claims some of the lies that were spread before the election is continuing.

“When we increase social welfare, when we give $200 to every student for their income, when we give subsidies to agriculture, when we put in $8m additional to top-up the price to $91.38 to the sugarcane farmers, where 90% of the farmers are Indo-Fijians.”

Prasad further states that they prioritize their assistance based on needs.

“Yes, we will have actions where our iTaukei people deserve more attention. There will be areas where our Indo-Fijian population will need more attention. And these are policies that is designed to bring the people of this country together.”

Prasad says 75% of those who live below the poverty line are iTaukei people and steps are being taken to assist them.

Prasad made the comments to the National Federation Party’s Working Committee in Lautoka over the weekend.