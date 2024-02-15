From struggle to success, Tailevu farmer thrives

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

A guava farmer in Nakalawaca Village in Tailevu is thriving, as he now earns approximately $6,000.00 monthly.

Epi Tabuavula is the proud owner of Epi Pearl Guava Farm, and he attributes his success to the Ministry’s Youth Grant, whereby he received $4,000 worth of materials to help boost his farm.

With no means of transport and very little food to survive on, he carried heavy sacks of pearl guavas from his farm over his shoulders to nearby supermarkets in hopes that he would secure a market for the budding business venture he had just begun to pursue.

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

The Tailevu lad supplies about 200–300 kg of pearl guavas weekly to major supermarkets such as Extra Supermarket, New World IGA, and Morris Hedstrom.

Continuing to nurture his entrepreneurial spirit, Tabuavula wants to expand his business to include dragon fruit cultivation and dreams of entering the export market.

He also recounted the day he trekked an arduous journey over 2- kilometres by foot, walking from Suva Bustand en route to Laucala Beach.