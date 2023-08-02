FRCS announces new Board Directors

Nancy Tikoisuva (left) and Dr. Neelesh Gounder. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Nancy Tikoisuva and Dr. Neelesh Gounder have been appointed in accordance with Section 4 of the FRCS Act 1998 for three years effective from July 25th.

Acting Chief Executive, Malakai Naiyaga has welcomed new members saying they have valuable expertise and perspectives that will help provide effective strategic direction and oversight to FRCS.

Tikoisuva is a Legal Practitioner with the law firm, Toganivalu Legal and simultaneously works as an External Academic with the University of the South Pacific and as a National Consultant with the Food Agricultural Organisation.

She has has18 years of legal experience.

Tikoisuva is also the Board Director with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and Leadership Fiji.

Dr Gounder is a Senior Lecturer in Economics and the Deputy Head of School (Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Affairs) with the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics at USP.

He was one of the members of the Fiscal Review Committee appointed by the Fiji Government to review the government’s revenue and expenditure strategies and policies and to provide recommendations for strengthening fiscal framework.