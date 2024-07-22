FNPF initiates title release process

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has begun the process of releasing property titles for members who accessed their housing eligibility before 2011.

Prior to the 2011 reforms, the FNPF placed a charge on properties for members who accessed their housing eligibility; however, this practice was revised in the FNPF Act 2011.

Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu says the Fund has published the names of members whose property titles are still in the custody of the Fund.

Vodonaivalu says there are more than 1,000 members whose property titles still remain with the Fund.

The FNPF is urging all eligible members to engage in the process with honesty and integrity to avoid any legal consequences.