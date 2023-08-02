Final episodes of ‘The Bachelorette' to be shot in Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

As one of the world’s most romantic and idyllic destinations, Fiji is a proud participant in the upcoming final episodes of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

These episodes will feature Pacific Harbour as the backdrop for the show with its beaches, private islands and lush landscape at the forefront.

The highly anticipated, final episodes of “The Bachelorette” will air on August 7th and the 21st, on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Viewers can plan to tune in and find future travel inspiration as Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, reveals her final rose choice from Fiji.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says it’s an honour to be included in ‘The Bachelorette’s’ final episodes to share the natural beauty and romance of our destination.

Hill says such partnerships align with Fiji’s latest visitor data which reveals growing interest from younger audiences and female travellers to visit the country,

He stresses that these types of strategic opportunities help them to tap into these new audiences.

Another proud participant is Fiji Airways.

Managing Director, Andre Viljoen says this collaboration is a perfect synergy as the airline seeks to expand its footprint in the United States.